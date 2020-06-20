Fredericktown, Pa.
Population: a little over 400.
“You could blink your eye coming through, it’s that’s quick,” said Denise Prodan, coordinator for the Fredericktown Riverfest & Fireworks Spectacular.
But the town’s small size doesn’t stop the Fredericktown Area Chamber of Commerce from hosting a July 4 fireworks display that Prodan’s been told rivals what’s done in Pittsburgh.
This will be the 15th year for the festival and fireworks, albeit with some pandemic-related adjustments.
Prodan said there won’t be a petting zoo or craft vendors. And those who come for the free festival, which starts at 2 p.m. on the banks of the Monongahela River near the library, will be asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines, she said.
Food vendors will be present, as will games for children. Prodan said they were able to find a vendor who will provide gloves and masks for the games, and will frequently sanitize.
The classic rock band Apple Crown will perform from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., when fireworks will kick off.
“We’re hoping the fireworks will give everyone something to look forward to,” said Prodan, who got permission to have the event from the East Bethlehem commissioners earlier this month.
“The commissioners felt that the event was a necessary celebration for the morale of the citizens and the boating community,” she said, noting the fireworks display is a big draw for boaters, with many parked on the Monongahela River to watch them.
“The river is filled when the fireworks are ready to start,” Prodan said, noting they can be seen in both Fayette and Washington counties.
While admission is free, the fireworks cost about $6,500. Typically, local business and private donors have covered the cost, said Prodan.
“This year, our businesses have been hit hard, and they’re struggling because of the pandemic,” she said.
The chamber is accepting donations toward this year’s display to help offset the difference. Anyone wishing to contribute can mail a check made out to “Fredericktown Area Chamber of Commerce” to Denise Prodan, 514 S. Market St., Carmichaels, Pa. 15320.
Applications for food vendors are still being accepted by Lynda Pelkey at 724-377-2103, and the rain date for fireworks is July 5.
“We’re a small town and a small community. If everyone can enjoy one day, one evening, then we want them to,” Prodan said.
