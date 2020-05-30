Runners hoping for a reprise of the annual Great Allegheny Passage Relay have to readjust their method of execution. Thanks to the current COVID-19 epidemic, the race, scheduled for June 19, is going virtual.
Normally, teams of 4, 6 or 8 runners race along the 150-mile trail that runs between Pittsburgh and Cumberland, Maryland. This year, the virtual race will still extend over the same 150-mile stretch, but teams now have the option to run along the GAP, other trails or even on a treadmill, just so they log in 150 miles between June 19 and August 4.
The registration fee for each runner is $25, but UPMC Health Plan donated money to cover the first 100 teams, Troy Schooley, CEO of P3R, organizer of additional events such as the Pittsburgh Marathon and other regional races, said teams took advantage of the UPMC offer within 24 hours.
In its first and second year, the relay had about 60 teams each. This year, Schooley said 115 teams had signed on by May 15. Individuals not part of a team who may want to participate in the relay can find others to form a team online at bit.ly/gaprelay2020.
“We’re still accepting additional teams,” Schooley said. “And because the relay is virtual, teams from across the nation have signed on including ones in San Diego, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Austin, even Berlin, Germany.”
The winners of the first two relays completed the race in close to 17 hours. Last year, the average time of all the participating teams was 25 hours.
“Normally, in live relays, team members and spectators encourage the runners,” Schooley said. “Because this year’s relay is virtual, we’ll encourage the runners by awarding them prizes.”
All runners will receive in the mail a T-shirt and medal. They’ll also be able to view via social media the entire 150 mile long course of the trail, thanks to a videographer riding a bike with an action video camera who will record the route and have it ready for viewing online by the start of the relay.
The route goes through some beautiful country, towns and villages, and the hope is that the online showcase of sights along the trail will give them enough reason to want to return next year, when the hope is to do the relay live. The event raises money to support the Allegheny Trail Alliance (ATA), the non-profit organization supporting, improving, and caring for the Great Allegheny Passage.
Runner Chris Buckley of Forward Township, has participated in the two previous relays in an “Autism Runs” team whose goal is to raise money for and awareness of autism. This year, he’s organized two, six runner teams who will begin the relay at 7 or 8 in the morning on June 19 near the Hofbrau House on Pittsburgh’s South Side. The teams will run the entire 150 mile course continuously throughout the day and night until they reach the end point in Cumberland.
“At night, the trail becomes surreal because you’re the only one out there,” said Buckley, who runs after dark with an advanced headlight fixed on his baseball cap. “The first year, a squirrel crossed over my foot and since then I’ve attached a cowbell to my runner’s belt to warn critters of my advance.”
Buckley’s son, Tim, was diagnosed with autism before entering grade school, and many of the runners on both autism teams have relatives or acquaintances who’ve been affected by the condition.
“All team members must fulfill two criteria: have a history of running in multiple marathons and believing in the cause. “It’s all about showing that anything is possible in the world of autism.”
Tim, who turned 29 on May 20 runs with his father daily. Last year, he completed his first 5K in Monongahela when the town celebrated its 250th anniversary.
“In the evening, during the celebration, people came up to Tim and told him how much his participation in the run inspired them,” said Buckley, himself a veteran runner of 30 half and full marathons, including the Pittsburgh and Boston Marathons.
The teams also raise money for autism throughout the year by manning food booths at community events, holding chili cookoffs and selling popcorn and candy. In the near future they’re planning a virtual Pampered Chef event.
Two of the teams’ sponsors, Model Cleaners and Community Bank, paid for the two teams’ registration fees and also contributed to the autism fund. Those interested in making a donation to Autism Runs can do so on website autismruns.weebly.com or on the Autism Runs — Gap Trail Relay Facebook page.
“Last year, the runners each received a white pine, and our teams are going to plant them in a playground area for special needs children in Mingo Creek Park [Washington County],” Buckley said. “We’ve scheduled the unveiling for June 18, the day before we start our relay.”
In the first year of the relay, the Autism Runs team finished the event in 23½ hours. The following year, they came in at around 21½ hours. This year, their goal is to complete it in about 20½ hours.
“We only stop long enough to catch a bite to eat along the way,” Buckley said. “When we end the relay in Cumberland, we’ll board our vans and head straight for home. When you run marathons, sleep deprivation is not uncommon.”
Those who might want to register for the relay should go to https://raceroster.com/events/2020/29284/2020-great-allegheny-passage-gap-trail-relay. For more information on the relay, go to https://p3r.org/races/gap-relay.
