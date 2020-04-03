Gasoline prices have continued to fall because of the COVID-19 outbreak and an ongoing price war over crude oil.
According to AAA East Central, last week's average pump price in Western Pennsylvania was $2.22 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, dropping 13 cents from last week and dropping 44 cents since the beginning of the month.
“Gas prices have been moving lower in the past few weeks for two major reasons,” said Jim Garrity, public and legislative affairs manager with AAA East Central.
Garrity said concerns over COVID-19 and a crude oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia are both contributing to the drop.
Garrity said the crude price accounts for more than 50% of the cost of gas at the pump.
“The national gas average has dropped below $2 per gallon today and could continue to decrease as global demand slumps with countries throughout the world face quarantine,” Garrity said, adding that people are driving less because schools are closed and many people are working from home. “Less demand and the continued use of winter-blend gasoline in the coming weeks could push pump prices even lower.”
Locally, the average price per gallon of gas in Uniontown is $2.32, $2.25 in Washington and $2.27 in Greensburg.
The average price of gas in Western Pennsylvania a year ago was $2.80.
