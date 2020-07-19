While COVID-19 stopped many students from performing in their annual spring musical, the show will go for one local school in the form of a free summer concert this week.
Students from Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School will perform songs from “The Little Mermaid” on the outdoor stage at Connellsville’s East Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Nick Bell, the music instructor at Geibel, said students were two weeks away from putting on their show when Gov. Tom Wolf shut schools down on March 13.
“I didn’t want to completely do nothing,” said Bell, who pitched the concert idea to Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln.
Both school and city officials agreed that East Park would be the perfect venue.
“There’s great acoustics and plenty of room for social distancing in the field,” Bell said.
The concert will be an hour long as students will perform 15 numbers from the musical.
The cast originally had 40 students, but because of summer vacations, only 20 to 25 students will perform.
As rehearsals got under way last week, Bell said he was surprised at the amount the performers retained about the music without looking at their sheets.
“That’s after going four months without a rehearsal,” Bell said, adding his gratefulness to Musical Theatre International for cancelling their contract before charging the school, which saved Geibel thousands of dollars. The company also allowed Bell to hold on to the sheet music until August so the students could perform the songs.
If there is rain on Tuesday, Bell said the performance will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted and refreshments will be sold.
Those who attend are asked to bring a blanket or a lawn chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.