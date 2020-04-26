The annual Geranium Festival in Connellsville has been canceled, but geraniums already ordered for the event will still be sold.
Phyllis Kovall, chair of the Connellsville Garden Club, said the club started preparing for the festival in February, ordering 4,000 geraniums from a nursery in the Pittsburgh area to sell during the May 23 festival.
“All was going along just fine, then the virus hit,” Kovall said.
Because the club committed to the purchase of the geraniums at a cost of about $8,000, they will still have to purchase them – a loss the club wouldn’t be able to shoulder.
So, after speaking with city leaders, it was decided that the flowers would be delivered to the Connellsville City Works Building on West South Street behind Charleroi Federal Bank, where a drive-up service would be provided for pre-orders. Customers won’t even have to leave their vehicles, Kovall said.
“We’ll sort the orders with people’s names on them, we’ll ask them to put their last name on their dashboard, and we’ll put the geraniums in the trunk,” Kovall said.
Pre-order pickup will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 23. A link to the order form can be found on the Greater Connellsville Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Orders must be paid for in advance by sending a check made out to the Connellsville Garden Club to Linda Galiardi, 512 East Green St., Connellsville, Pa. 15425.
Kovall said anyone who wants to place an order can also call her at 724-628-6078, or garden club members Becky Ambrosini (724-454-3969); Kathy Gaylord (724-672-0952) or Linda Galiardi (724-628-1124).
Advanced orders must be placed by May 20. Geraniums are either $2.50 per plant or $35.00 for a flat of 15.
If any geraniums remain, additional sales will begin at noon on May 23. Kovall said garden club volunteers would practice social distancing to the best of their ability by placing the orders in customers’ trunks, but those customers will still have to fill out a form and exchange money with a club member while sitting in their vehicles.
Kovall said 150 pre-orders were already made, representing 2,200 geraniums sold within the first two days.
“This has turned out to be an unbelievable lifesaver,” she said. “It’s incredible what people are doing.”
Money raised from the festival goes back into the community from planting flowers in Connellsville and a renovation project at Cameron Court next to the Carnegie Free Library.
