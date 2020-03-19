After finding out that school and community musicals, plays and showcases would need to be postponed or canceled amid the Coronavirus health concerns, one theater knows the shows must go on.
To that end, the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale put out a call to the community to send videos performing pieces from their shows so that they can showcase that talent and hard work on their social media pages.
“It’s heartbreaking,” said Jessica Zack, a junior board member of the Geyer’s board of directors. “They worked months on their shows and to just have them be canceled. For many of us in community theater, there’s always the next show, but for some of these students there isn’t a next show.”
That’s why she really wanted to give them the avenue to showcase their talent.
The idea, Zack said, was inspired by a message Tony Award-winner and Broadway star Laura Benanti put on her Twitter page earlier this week out of concern for all of the high school and college students who had their shows canceled. She called for actors, singers, and other performers to post their videos and tag her so she and others could enjoy the videos. Zack thought why not do something similar.
So, on Tuesday, Zack posted on the Geyer’s Facebook page for people to send videos of themselves performing pieces from your canceled shows, including songs, monologues, dances, really anything to the Geyer, which will post one per day on their Facebook page.
“We may not be able to gather in person, but the arts can still connect us. We look forward to all of your submissions!” wrote Zack on the post.
Tyler Handford, general manager of the Geyer, is expecting a good number of submissions.
“With our group of talented people, I’m sure we will receive tons of submissions,” he said.
In addition to actual rehearsal videos, Zack said she expects to also receive submission videos from people’s bedrooms singing in front of a mirror and that’s totally O.K.
While most entertainment venues were part of both state and federal recommendations to close as “non-essential” businesses, both Handford and Zack say now is a time when art couldn’t be more essential. The isolation a lot of people are experiencing right now will be filled by art.
“They are stuck at home with nothing to do so they turn to television, turn to music, turn to books. They turn to art,” said Zack.
To submit your video, send it to geyersocial@gmail.com and be sure to include your name and a little information about the piece so the Geyer can give proper credit.
