With their theater season cut short, the Geyer Performing Arts Center will begin streaming virtual performances.
A Facebook post on Monday announced with heavy hearts that the Geyer Performing Arts Center and Actors and Artists of Fayette County have cancelled the remainder of their 2020 season due to ongoing concerns and uncertainties with COVID-19.
“It’s a financial burden to not have the shows, but the health and safety of our patrons and actors and community members are our top priority,” said Jessica Zack, a board member with the theater.
The Geyer’s season typically runs from February to December, and includes an average of 14 shows.
“We had a show in February and one in March, but didn’t have a second show for March,” Zack said, adding that the second February show, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged” was first postponed and then canceled two weeks before opening.
The theater, located in Scottdale, had also canceled its annual summer theater camp.
In absence of the cancelled shows for the rest of the season, Zack said they had already performed virtual cabarets for fundraising and plan on streaming more once a month as well as working on additional online content to be streamed on the theater’s Facebook page.
Zack said the theater’s general manager, Tyler Handford, is working on adapting the Shakspeare play, “Julius Ceaser” for a Zoom meeting format, and they’re looking for other works that can be adapted into such a medium or any original plays that can work that way as well.
As for the 2021 season, Zack said they’re playing everything by ear and seeing where everything stands with COVID-19 restrictions before making any decisions.
Along with all the virtual performances being streamed on the Geyer Facebook page, any and all updates can be found on the page as well as the theater’s Twitter and Instagram pages.
