The Geyer Performing Arts Center is keeping art alive and its theater afloat with monthly virtual cabarets featuring some of its regular performers.
The Scottdale theater announced it was closing its doors for the 2020 season Monday, but fundraising through virtual performances will help pay the bills. Geyer held its first virtual cabaret June 20, "An Evening of Disney," on Facebook Live and collected nearly $700 in donations. Board member Jessica Zack said the virtual events give performers and spectators a chance to experience the arts, which were was lost in the shutdown.
"It was really exciting that we were able to do the virtual cabaret, because at the Geyer, we have one if not two shows every month, plus a choir and after-school programs. It was all shut down," she said. "I know I spent most of my evenings there, so we're all kind of at a loss."
On July 18, they will hold a Tony Awards-themed virtual cabaret on the Geyer Performing Arts Center Facebook page, and again accept donations.
Zack said she and other board members were thrilled by the donations, but noted it will only cover a portion of their monthly expenses.
"Every little bit helps, but it definitely wasn't everything we needed," she said, adding their theater is a Victorian-era building that requires substantial upkeep. "It definitely isn't going to cover everything, but we are still hoping to bring in something with these cabarets, because obviously we haven't been able to bring in any money otherwise."
She said the board determined reopening according to CDC guidelines was not practical for the theater, so they decided to move the 2020 season online as COVID-19 cases rise in many areas. This will ensure they can keep their performers and patrons safe, she said.
"There are a lot of guidelines put on theaters that are different. You can't just open as usual," she said.
"We're still here. We will be here for our community members. We value them, and we can't wait to see them," she said.
Zack noted the importance of the arts and the creative process, especially in stressful times like the pandemic.
"Art in any form can be relaxing and therapeutic, and, especially for people who do it all the time, it's just as essential as anything else that we do. So it's definitely important that we keep it up in any way that we can," she said.
Zack recommended that everyone find a creative outlet, and to look online for inspiration.
"I just think it's really important to not forget about the arts, whether that means you're sitting at home and trying some new things like writing," she said. "Just have fun. You don’t have to write the next 'Hamilton.' Just keep yourself sane."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.