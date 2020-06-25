The Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania are bringing the camping experience virtually to their members.
Recently, GSWPA launched eight weeks of Camp At Home sessions that are open to any girl entering kindergarten through twelfth grade this fall.
The Camp At Home sessions adapt traditional in-person camp programs into online experiences for the girls who’ve had many of their plans for the summer canceled because of COVID-19 shutdowns.
The Camp At Home sessions are divided by age-level and include live video sessions hosted by GSWPA expert outdoor program staff, including workshops to complete badge requirements, a family fun night and an online campfire.
Patricia Hawthorne, the service unit manager with the National Pike Service Unit for the GSWP, which covers Brownsville, Albert Gallatin, Laurel Highlands and Uniontown school districts, said her troop and a sister troop in Masontown will participate in the virtual sessions.
“My daughter is going to do it next week, and she’s very excited for it,” Hawthorne said, adding that the girls can engage with other girls their age in the same state or different states across the country.
Hawthorne added that the scouts can log on so they can experience typical camp activities like the flag ceremony, campfires and have an opportunity to earn badges.
“Our priority is always our Girl Scouts, but especially so during this pandemic,” says Patricia A. Burkart, CEO of GSWPA. “While the way we are delivering these programs is new, they offer the same Girl Scout Leadership Experience that girls would have in person—fun and interactive skill-building activities alongside their friends.”
Hawthorne said even though many in-person activities have been canceled, there are plenty of opportunities for the scouts and families to virtually engage with others while taking advantage of and exploring their own outdoors.
“They can’t actually physically go to camp, but they’re going to make the best out of it,” Hawthorne said.
Each camp session runs Monday through Friday through Aug. 7, and the topics vary from space science and conservation to entrepreneurship and self-care.
GSWPA is also offering live, video-based workshops to provide skills and structured programming designed to help girls earn badges. The council also hosts free, weekly activities for all girls on Facebook.
Beginning on July 1, 2020, non-members can register for the upcoming membership year and take advantage of these programs and more.
Learn more at gswpa.org/athome.
