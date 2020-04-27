Golf courses, privately-owned campgrounds and marinas will be allowed to open on Friday, a move meant to help bolster the economy and help combat stress related to COVID-19, said Gov. Tom Wolf.
He noted a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation that found nearly 45% of adults in the U.S. reported a negative impact on their mental health as a result of stress related to COVID-19.
“As the weather warms and daylight lengthens, enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress,” Wolf said. “As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health.”
Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed through May 14.
Also on Monday, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the state Department of Health issued guidelines so that hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers could resume elective surgeries. Levine said the surgeries can occur if they can be done without jeopardizing the safety of patients and staff, and as long as there is enough personal protective equipment to respond to a surge of COVID-19 cases.
She also responded to questions about requirements to move areas into the “yellow” phase, where additional businesses would be opened and some restrictions would be lifted.
Levine said officials are looking at health care regions as they make those decisions. Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties are in the southwest region, as are Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer and Somerset counties.
Because case counts differ from county to county, Levine said state officials would take requests from counties to be moved into a different region for reopening purposes.
“We’re not going to be specifically held to the regions on a map, we’re going to be making some informed choices about regions and the counties,” Levine said.
She said it was “unlikely” that counties with low case numbers would be prevented from easing into the reopening process because a county with high case numbers is in the region.
Fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Pennsylvania on Monday.
The 885 new cases reported is the smallest increase since March 31, when 756 new cases were reported. The new cases reported by the DOH brings the state’s total to 42,050.
Locally, Fayette County’s number of cases remained at 79 for the third day, and for the eight day, 25 positive cases were reported in Greene County.
Other area counties saw additional cases reported, Washington County from 101 to 107; Westmoreland County from 374 to 377 and Allegheny County from 1,211 to 1,224.
While the DOH reported 19 deaths in Westmoreland, Coroner Kenneth Bacha reported 30 as of 5 a.m. Monday.
Bacha has a real time count on his county website. He said 14 men and 16 women, ranging in age from 61 to 109, have died.
Allegheny County’s number of deaths rose from 73 to 79.
While no additional deaths were reported in Fayette County, four residents have died from COVID-19, according to the DOH.
