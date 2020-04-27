Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.