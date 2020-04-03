Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf requested Friday that people in the state wear masks when they leave their homes as another measure to help curtail the outbreak of COVID-19.
“Today, I’m asking all Pennsylvanians to wear masks, any time you leave your house,” he said in a briefing from Harrisburg. “Masks help prevent people from sharing illnesses.”
Wolf stressed, though, that the primary strategy for curtailing the COVID-19 outbreak remains staying at home and keeping distance from other people.
“Masks help prevent people from sharing illnesses,” he said. “They don’t do a great job at keeping people from getting sick, and they’re not full-proof. So it’s critical that our first act … is to ask ourselves if we truly need to leave our house.”
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, also speaking at Friday’s briefing, said wearing a mask or a bandanna could provide “an extra layer of protection.”
She added: “You do not need a surgical mask, or an N95 mask. We have to save those for our first responders and healthcare personnel on the front line in our battle against this dangerous virus.”
Levine said a mask protects others from contracting an illness that the person wearing the mask might have.
“Your mask protects me against exposure to COVID-19, and my mask protects you against exposure,” she said.
Levine said the new request has emerged because views of the public health community, in Pennsylvania and throughout the world, have changed “about the utility of the whole community using masks.”
She said that solitary recreational activities may not require masks, but she added: “If you are out hiking, sometimes other people might be there and maybe you would want one available.
People can find instructions surrounding masks at the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website, at https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Stop-the-Spread.aspx.
Meanwhile, Levine announced 1,404 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, pushing the statewide total to 8,420 in 63 counties. She also announced 12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the total number of deaths in Pennsylvania to 102.
The total includes five new cases in Fayette County, bringing the total to 20. Allegheny County has reported 476 positive cases and 2 deaths, Greene has reported 11 cases, Washington has reported 40 cases, and Westmoreland’s total is 110.
Wolf also issued a strident statement admonishing those who have displayed intolerance during the outbreak, particularly against people of Asian descent.
“Pennsylvania is a commonwealth founded on tolerance,” he said. “I’m disappointed and ashamed as a Pennsylvanian to hear that individuals have directed hate toward fellow Pennsylvanians of Asian background. No matter how stressful, frightening or chaotic this pandemic becomes, we cannot let COVID-19 take tolerance away from us.
"I fully back the Pennsylvania State Police in pursuing anyone engaging in a hate crime. But more importantly, I am advocating for all Pennsylvanians to take a stand against anti-Asian sentiments. If you see anti-Asian discrimination, please report it. Hate is just one more symptom of this terrible disease.”
Later in the briefing, as Wolf and Levine fielded questions, Levine commented on resources – particularly personal protective equipment – received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“We have received resources,” she said. “We did not receive all the resources that we asked for, but we did receive resources several times. We are also really scouring Pennsylvania and other places in the United States to purchase those types of materials, such as the N95 masks, gowns, ventilators, and we have been successful in purchasing those.”
She added: “We’re looking everywhere we can for this type of personal protective equipment, and I know we’re looking, even, if possible to make the equipment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.