Gov. Tom Wolf called on lawmakers to provide additional funding for the COVID-19 Hazard Pay Program to support front-line workers in life-sustaining industries.
“They did the things we needed them to do so we can stay safe during that period of time,” Wolf said. “They did this at great risk.”
Over the summer, the state rolled out the Pennsylvania Hazard Pay Grant Program where $50 million was available for qualifying companies to receive hazard pay for their employees.
“The program was in high demand from day one,” Wolf said, adding that over 10,000 applications were submitted in the two-week period, but only 639 employers were awarded that funding. “It was clear that was far from being enough.”
On Thursday, Wolf asked lawmakers to provide an additional $225 million in federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARE) Act funding to the program.
“Pennsylvanians who work front-line, essential jobs during this pandemic deserve our gratitude and our respect, but even more, they deserve compensation for their hard work,” Wolf said. “The COVID-19 Hazard Pay Grant Program was created to keep front-line employees working in vital industry sectors and to compensate workers appropriately for the additional hazards their jobs entail during a pandemic.”
The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), which administered the program, reported that those 10,000 applications totaled nearly $900 million, of which more than 5,000 businesses requesting $300 million were eligible.
The 639 employers awarded the grant were able to provide a $3 per hour increase in pay for 41,587 workers across eligible industries.
“The COVID-19 Hazard Pay Grant Program is one way we can give back to employees in critical industries, because we know that these workers didn’t stop when COVID-19 appeared in the commonwealth,” said Dennis M. Davin, the secretary of the state DCED. “From health care to food retail and manufacturing, security and transportation--these are just a few examples of the industries and the people being helped by these grants.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.