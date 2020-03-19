Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday ordered all nonlife-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations effective 8 p.m. Thursday in an effort to slow the escalation of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Wolf had previously encouraged non-life-sustaining businesses to close to mitigate the presence of COVID-19 statewide and had already ordered restaurants and bars to stop all dine-in services.
Food establishments can offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service, including alcohol, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
“I had hoped for voluntary compliance so our public safety officials could focus on assisting with the crisis. Unfortunately, we have not seen full compliance,” Wolf said in a video address. “We have no time to lose. With every minute that passes, more Pennsylvanians come into contact with the COVID-19 virus.”
Wolf noted enforcement actions had already started for restaurants and bars that were violating an order issued earlier this week to stop dine-in operations.
“We cannot allow this virus to overwhelm our hospitals,” Wolf said.
Enforcement actions will begin Saturday for all other non-life-sustaining businesses, and were already starting for restaurants and bars that still allowed patrons to dine-in.
Wolf said he understood the financial burden closures place on business owners, but said, “Before we can save livelihoods, we must save lives.”
Private businesses, local organizations and other noncompliant entities that fail or refuse to comply with the governor’s orders that protect the lives and health of Pennsylvanians will forfeit their ability to receive any applicable disaster relief and or may be subject to other appropriate administrative action, according to the governor’s office.
Wolf’s order came the same day as his administration announced the availability of low-interest loans for small businesses and eligible non-profits in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Just prior to the order Thursday, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort announced that it temporarily suspended operations at its hotels and dining and recreation outlets in a COVID-19 mitigation effort, saying that a limited number of employees and management will remain at the resort to secure and maintain the facility and reservations for stays would be automatically canceled and fully refunded.
The full list of industry groups that may and may not continue physical operations as a result of Gov. Wolf’s order can be found in the online version of this report at www.heraldstandard.com.
