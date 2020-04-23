Staying home whenever possible and wearing masks in public will be the “new normal” even after some restrictions are lifted beginning May 8, Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday.
“We’re all constrained by the virus. We can’t get ahead of it. Life is going to be different, and we’ve got to recognize that right from the start,” he said.
He further detailed his plans for a phased reopening of the state, which will take into account county and regional case numbers, models, the prevalence of testing and hospital capacity to treat patients.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said only confirmed cases – not probable ones – will be taken into account when state officials look at the numbers.
“It’s not going to be isolated county-by-county (reopening),” Levine said. “It’s going to be actually region by region, looking at the case rates from each county (in the region).”
What counties will be in each region, she said, have not yet been determined.
One of the facets of the reopening plan takes into account the per capita incidence rate of COVID-19. A county can make the list to be considered for reopening if they have a 14-day average of 50 or fewer cases per 100,000 residents per day.
However, if other counties in the region do not meet that average, Levine said a qualifying county would not reopen individually.
“It’s not just one county, it’s going to be the region, and again that metric is not the only thing we’re looking at,” Levine said.
Wolf said officials would look at the potential for migration of COVID-19 from open counties to closed counties, saying a county with low numbers could have a surge in cases if it is reopened and a closed county with a high number of cases is nearby. He added that even after a county is reopened, the data will be monitored and limitations could be put in place again if necessary.
“Ultimately all of us are driven by the dictates of the virus,” he said. “We will do the very best we can to keep the people of Pennsylvania safe.”
He compared the virus to tinder, saying one small spark could ignite it and start a metaphorical wildfire of cases.
“The virus can flare up in the most unlikely places at the most unlikely times,” he said.
He repeated statements that widespread testing will be necessary for reopening. Currently, antibody tests cannot say for certain that a person exposed to the virus will not contract it, and diagnostic testing remains limited by scarce resources and other factors, he said.
Wolf again told Pennsylvanians to wear masks in public, which mitigates the risk of a person spreading the virus.
“If you have concern for your fellow neighbors...that ought to be something that you do,” he said. “If you’re going to interact with others, having some regard for their safety and wearing masks has become a fundamental thing of this new life that we have.”
