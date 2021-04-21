The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) is accepting grant applications for up to $1,000 from the Emergency Relief Fund.
The fund was created in 2020 to provide grants to nonprofit organizations serving Fayette County that were responding to the immediate needs of the community due to COVID-19.
“Many nonprofits were in survival mode during the height of the pandemic, and there are still lasting effects and challenges. Thanks to the generosity of the Eberly Foundation, CFFC is offering another round of funding from the Emergency Relief Fund,” said Renee Couser, CFFC executive director.
To be eligible to apply, organizations must be classified as a 501(c)(3), 509(a)(1), 509(a)(2), 509(a)(3), or unit of government and either be located in Fayette County or provide services to Fayette County residents.
Requests for funding must be due to the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. To apply, go to the “Grants” tab at www.cffayettepa.org to review application instructions and access the online grant system. The application deadline is Monday, May 17, 2021.
The foundation also launched the CFFC Mask Initiative in 2020 to respond to the pandemic and provide disposable masks for organizations serving local communities. Organizations can visit the “Grants” tab at www.cffayettepa.org to submit an online request for masks.
