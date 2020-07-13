Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania was awarded about $403,000 to assist local homeless families and individuals and prevent future homelessness.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said the funds are the first of two allocations of Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act funding distributed through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
“Everyone deserves a place they can call home, and these funds are vital in providing immediate help to our residents who have lost their homes due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” Snyder said.
The agency will distribute funding to Greene, Fayette and Washington counties. Approximately $19 million in funds will be distributed statewide, with most of the funds to be targeted toward homelessness prevention efforts. The remaining funds will be used to provide immediate shelter, including emergency shelter services and outreach.
More information can be found at the following link: https://dced.pa.gov/programs/emergency-solutions-grant-cares-act-esg-cv/.
