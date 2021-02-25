Greene County commissioners approved several motions during last Thursday’s meeting pertaining to issues involving COVID-19.
Commissioners voted to allocate funds for a hospitality industry recovery program, an agreement to select an organization that will assist in disbursing grant money to businesses impacted by the virus and the hiring of workers to assist with traffic at the county’s vaccination clinic.
Commissioners approved a grant contract with the state Department of Community and Economic Development totaling $410,388 for the hospitality industry recovery program, and also agreed to hire a certified economic development organization (CEDO) to implement and administer the program in the county.
According to information found on DCED’s website, the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) is allocating $145 million in funding assistance to the hospitality industry businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program requires counties to establish grant programs for eligible businesses.
Belding said applications are expected to be made available for businesses in early March, and detailed information will be released pertaining to how businesses can apply by the commissioners’ office in the immediate future.
Commissioners also approved a proposal from Jay D Enterprises of Waynesburg to provide three flaggers for traffic control at the vaccination clinic being provided at Washington Heath System-Greene in Waynesburg.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Belding said the funding will be paid for through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Commissioners also approved:
n A contribution of $550 to Waynesburg Lions Club to support the club’s “Sounds of Summer” concert series.
n The appointment of Cheryl Semonic to the the county’s industrial development authority board, with the term to expire at the end of 2025.
n A household hazardous waste recycling services agreement with Noble Environmental of Pitt, effective Feb. 9. Belding said the agreement will allow the county to hold a waste recycling this year – in addition to the annual electronic recycling events – for residents to be able to dispose of paints, chemicals and other hazardous liquid materials.
n The appointment of Clint Blaney as a regular member to the county’s planning commission board and Willie Golden as an associate member, with both terms set to expire at the end of 2024.
n The appointment of Jason Taylor and Talia Teagarden to the county’s human services advisory board.
