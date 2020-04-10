Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.