Greene County office buildings were closed to the public effective Thursday afternoon in an effort to reduce the likelihood of coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure.
“Our overarching approach is to flatten the curve on the rate of exposure and maintain patient treatment requirements lower than medical capabilities,” the commissioners said in a statement.
All normal county functions will continue with emphasis on conducting routine business via email, telephone or regular U.S. Postal Service.
Those with an “absolute need” to visit in person may schedule an appointment with the specific office in which they intend to conduct business, and phone numbers are listed at www.co.greene.pa.us.
The Greene County Tax Office urges prior coordination for Small Games of Chance licenses by calling 724-852-5225 and tax claim visits at 724-852-5232.
According to the board of commissioners, the Greene County Election Board and Elections Office urge voters to use online applications at www.votespa.com to vote via mail-in or absentee ballot for the April 28 primary election and also use the website to change their voter registration or register to vote.
Emergency services remain responsive to calls, but the commissioners said that 911 dispatchers will be asking additional questions to prepare EMS responders to the possibility of COVID-19 exposure.
The commissioners advised that those who intend to go to a hospital should call beforehand for guidance from that specific hospital, noting that Washington Health System Greene can be reached at 724-627-3101 and adding that those feeling ill or exhibiting flu-like symptoms should call their primary care physician.
“Greene County commissioners and staff have continued coordination with state and national agencies to impede … COVID-19 and believe we are well postured to respond to this pandemic,” the commissioners said.
Greene County Emergency Management can provide additional information pertaining to COVID-19 response and can be reached at publicinformation@co.greene.pa.us.
