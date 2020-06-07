The Greene County Fair, a time-honored traditional event celebrating agriculture since 1867, will not be happening this year due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Greene County Fair Board met to discuss options, and ultimately decide canceling the event was the right thing to do.
“We carefully reviewed every aspect of the Greene County Fair – vendors, animals, entertainment, contests, the carnival – and after much discussion and consideration the board agreed that canceling the event would be best for the safety and well-being of our residents during these uncertain times,” said Dennie Stephenson, the fair board’s secretary/treasurer.
Meanwhile, the Fayette County Fair Board will be meeting June 15 to determine whether the 66th annual event will take place July 30-Aug. 8.
“We’re just trying to get a better handle of the issues and what’s allowed and not allowed,” said Bill Jackson, president of the Fayette County’s board.
Jackson said board members will have to weigh several factors, including whether state guidelines become any clearer in terms of capacity limits, and finding insurance for potential COVID-19 claims.
“We all really want to have a fair, but there are heath concerns and what we’re allowed or not allowed to do,” Jackson said. “We don’t want to move full-speed ahead and then have the state shut us down.”
Stephenson said the Greene County board heavily considered state limits on gatherings, which currently sit at 250 people.
If that limit remained in place in August, when their fair was scheduled, she said few actual patrons would be able to attend.
“That total of 250 would include staff, vendors, volunteers, contest and competition entrants, 4-H and FFA members and others who are active in presenting the events at the fair,” she explained. “After all of those people, we might have been lucky to be able to admit a few dozen people at a time.”
Other concerns include the staff being required to undergo temperature testing at the admission gates, accurately counting patrons and making sure that everyone wears a mask and practices social distancing.
“How do we enforce social distancing in the demolition derby pit, or in the barns?” Stephenson asked. “How do we tell parents that they can’t watch their children show their animals because we’ve reached the limit? And how do we tell someone they can’t come in because their temperature is too high? There are just too many elements that would need to be controlled, for unfortunately a much smaller crowd than what the fair is used to.”
She said Greene board members made the decision with heavy hearts.
“People need to understand that this decision devastates us as fair board members,” she said. “We didn’t want to do this, we love the fair. It was a heartbreaking decision. It’s so sad.”
While some have been critical that the decision was made too soon, Stephenson said planing the events and entertainment take time.
“There is simply too much involved to put it together in just a matter of weeks. It usually takes us up to a whole year to get it all together. Contracts, scheduling vendors and entertainment, insurance, paperwork … It is most definitely not too soon to make this decision,” she said.
Stephenson also said Tropical Amusements Inc., which provides the carnival, games and rides at the fair, notified the fair board that the company would not be able to come this year due to COVID-19 concerns and increasing insurance costs due to other events canceling.
Stephenson said she was notified that more than three dozen fairs across the state have also canceled their events this year.
“It is with great sadness and regret that we have to do it,” she continued. “But this is what we want to say: ‘Everyone please be safe in 2020, and we will see you all at the Greene County Fair in 2021.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.