Greene County court officials postponed sheriff’s sales indefinitely as part of the state’s judicial emergency during the COVID-19 outbreak.
President Judge Farley Toothman issued the order earlier this week.
A sale had been scheduled on April 17 for four county properties.
Last week, the state Supreme Court extended a statewide judicial emergency through April 30.
The order also stops, through April 30, any evictions or ejectments from homes. That includes dispossessions related to “mortgage foreclosures, a failure to pay rent, or a failure to pay property taxes,” according to the order.
