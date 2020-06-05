There will be no jury trials conducted in Greene County Common Pleas Court until September.
In an order issued June 2, President Judge Farley Toothman suspended criminal and civil jury trials through Sept. 1. Jury selection for criminal jury trials is scheduled for Sept. 2, according to the order.
The order also suspended time calculations for the expiration criminal cases through Oct. 1, unless otherwise ordered.
Other court functions in Greene County, including common pleas, district courts, probation and parole and domestic relations, are fully open to conduct court business.
The order notes that those who wish to have in-person access to proceedings should wear a mask and maintain a six-foot distance between individuals.
On May 27, the state Supreme Court lifted the statewide judicial emergency after June 1. However, it allows president judges to exercise emergency powers beyond June 1.
