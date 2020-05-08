The Diocese of Greensburg announced Friday that the return to in-person worship will begin as the region is moved to the yellow phase and will continue with long-term changes to sacraments.
All four counties in the diocese, which include Fayette and Westmoreland counties, will be moved to a limited reopen stage May 15 according to Gov. Tom Wolf's orders. The yellow phase includes limited business openings, removal of the stay-at-home orders and other changes in mitigation efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, parishes will enter phase one of the diocese's approach to reopening, which allows parishes to reopen for private prayer.
"We did our part not to overwhelm our hospital systems," said Bishop Edward C. Malesic. "We worked to flatten the curve. And we trusted that God would see us through. He has. And we are now ready to move forward with the ongoing help of God."
Parishes that reopen must follow cleaning and sanitation guidelines and parishioners must remain six feet apart and wear masks. Priests, who were hearing confessions by appointment only, will find alternate locations outside of confessionals.
In the second phase, parishes will return to holding public Mass.
"However, returning to Mass and other liturgies during this second wave will include notable differences from your past experiences," Malesic said.
These changes include spacing congregants by at least one empty pew. The Sacred Host will be received by hand and the cup of the Most Precious Blood will not be offered. A handshake during the sign of peace will be replaced by a reverential bow. Holy water and baptismal fonts will be drained.
"We might find that other practices need to be altered as well as we learn to live in this 'new normal' for the time being," Malesic said. "I remind you that we must always proceed with caution, empathy, understanding and faith."
He said parishioners will be dispensed from their obligation to attend Mass, and encouraged older congregants and those with compromised immune systems to stay home and watch masses online.
"As we near the end the Easter season, we are beginning to see the light of hope shine on us as regional plans are implemented to gradually lift the restrictions that were put in place to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, COVID-19," he said.
