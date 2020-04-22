Parents who are looking for guidance to help their children cope with the many changes prompted by COVID-19 are invited to participate in a free webinar.
Dr. Paul Niemiec, director of counseling for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg, will present the webinar, “Talking to Children about COVID-19” at noon on Friday.
Niemiec will offer parents resources to help them talk to their children about what is happening so that youngsters can express any worries they may be having.
Participants can register for the program at the “online registrations” tab on the Diocese of Greensburg’s website, www.dioceseofgreensburg.org.
On Monday at 6:30 p.m., the Rev. Raymond Riffle will host a Facebook event specifically designed for children in the diocese.
Riffle, managing director of Catholic Charities, will offer children and their families a reassuring message about faith during the crisis.
Registration for “A Message for Children About Coronavirus” can be done through the diocesan Facebook page, @dioceseofgreensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.