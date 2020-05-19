Parishes within the Diocese of Greensburg will be permitted to reopen for mass June 1 as the diocese continues to advise its churches on precautions amid the pandemic, officials announced Monday.
A committee established guidelines for reopening in the diocese, which includes Fayette and Westmoreland counties. Parishes reopened for private prayer May 15 in the first phase of reopening and set standards for cleaning practices. The second phase includes social distancing standards as parishes reopen for mass. Live streaming of services will continue, and congregants are relieved of their obligation to attend mass indefinitely, Bishop Edward C. Malesic said.
"For the foreseeable future, all people will remain dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays. I ask that you make your own prudent and informed decision on whether to attend Sunday Mass or not, after taking your own situation into account. You should especially use this dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass at this time if you are elderly or have a medical condition that puts you at greater risk for serious complications from this disease," Malesic said.
Congregants must wear masks and leave at least one pew empty to provide 6 feet of space. Holy water and baptismal fonts will be drained, and the handshake during the Sign of Peace will be replaced by a reverential bow. The chalice of Precious Blood will not be offered, and congregants are encouraged to take the Sacred Host in their hands.
"We might find that other practices need to be altered as well as we learn to live in this 'new normal' for the time being. Our clergy, my staff and I will do everything we can to help you understand these changes and remind you that we must always proceed with caution, empathy, understanding and faith," Malesic said.
The diocese also asked those who are sick to stay home. Pastors are permitted to hold mass in larger spaces, such as a social hall, or outside in a parking lot, at their own discretion. Churches are also asked to limit music, and choirs are not permitted.
Confirmation and first communion ceremonies may recommence in July, and should be divided into smaller groups when necessary. Special considerations can be given to families who would like to delay the sacraments. Receptions for RCIA may recommence immediately, at a pastor's discretion.
The Pittsburgh Diocese, which covers local churches in Washington and Greene counties, announced last week they will also begin having Mass on June 1.
A diocesan COVID-19 Task Force team released a reference guide – “Moving Forward Together” – that features health and safety guidelines for when in-person liturgical services begin.
Limited funeral Masses and weddings will continue during the switch to yellow, with cleaning/sanitizing guidelines in place for groups limited to 25.
Measures taking effect Friday in the Pittsburgh Diocese were:
n Churches are open for private prayer, with seating in designated areas only and the use of masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing;
n Confessions are permitted, but not in confessionals, and will be heard at posted times and in a manner preserving sanctity of the Sacrament. Safety guidelines must be followed;
n Baptisms can be scheduled, with one family baptism per ceremony and no more than 25 people present. Social distancing, masks and sanitization precautions must be observed;
n Livestream Masses and prayer services will continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.