A Grindstone church is halting worship services until the new year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Grace Baptist Church on West 3rd Street, announced the cancelation Friday in response to statewide mitigation orders put in place Thursday.
“When the new year happens, we'll decide what to do from there,” said Marsha Batovsky, church secretary.
Gov. Tom Wolf has suspended indoor dining at restaurants, halted school extracurricular activities and ordered other mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wolf did not require religious institutions to suspend in-person services, but urged church leaders to determine the safest route to worship during the holiday season.
The order will until Jan. 4, and also closed casinos, indoor gyms, theaters and private clubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.