Last month, state officials announced they would roll out a COVID-19 exposure-notification app for smartphones, but if Herald-Standard poll results are any indication, it won’t be widely used in Fayette County.
The weekly poll question asked respondents if they planned to download and use the COVID Alert PA app, but of the 685 who responded, 511 – nearly 75% — said they would not.
The app, which is voluntary, does not enable location services but uses Bluetooth to determine if users have been in close contact with individuals who later tested positive for COVID-19.
“This app will not use GPS to collect movement or geographic location of individuals. Instead, this app will be using Bluetooth proximity enabled exposure notification service technology provided by Apple and Google. It is important for users to know that we are not collecting any personal information with this app,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said previously.
State officials have said the app will be completely anonymous, and will not take the place of traditional contact tracing and case investigations.
Rather, Levine said, the app will function as additional support to help contact tracing in Pennsylvania.
The remaining responses to the poll included 123 people who said they would download the app, and 51 who said they were unsure.
Officials said when someone tests positive for COVID-19, they will be asked if they have the app and provide a six-digit validation code that the user can upload and confirm their positive diagnosis. When the validation is completed, the app will use a push notification and send out an “exposure alert” to anyone who came into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The app will also provide users with information on case counts. It was developed in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania and MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory, Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and Internet Privacy Research Institute.
State officials said the app will be made available this month in the Google Play and Apple App stores.
The AMC Classic theatre at the Uniontown Mall reopens today, as does the one at Morgantown Mall in West Virginia.
The movie theater in Greensburg has already reopened.
