Starting this year, all Pennsylvanians were able to apply online to receive a mail-in ballot to vote.
Unlike absentee ballots, which required a reason not to appear in person at the polls, anyone voter could apply to vote by mail.
As COVID-19 hit, and the state pushed back the primary election, more and more voters moved toward mailing in their ballot instead of visiting their county polling place in person.
We asked respondents to our weekly poll if they believed mail-in ballots would promote voter fraud, and found a majority feel they will.
Of the 1,593 who responded, 863 (54.1%) said mail-in voting could lead to fraud.
Another 701 (44%) answered that they did not believe there would be an issue, while 29 (1.9%) were unsure.
During the June primary, about 1.8 million people across Pennsylvania applied for and were approved to vote by mail-in or absentee ballot, according to the Department of State. The number was 17 times greater than the number who applied for an absentee ballot in the 2016 presidential primary, although at the time, that was the only type of mail-in ballot allowed in the state.
Last month, the DOS announced it would provide pre-stamped envelopes for those who request mail-in or absentee ballots for the November election.
And on Wednesday, state officials indicated they would make the state’s online application for either type of ballot available in Spanish.
“Nationwide, Latinos are a strong, 32 million population eligible to vote in the general election in 2020. Hispanics have played a significant role in driving U.S. population growth over the past decade, and in Pennsylvania, 50% of statewide growth is attributed to Latinos,” said Emilio Buitrago, commissioner with the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs.
The deadline to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania is 5 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. The deadline to return an absentee or mail-in ballot to county election offices is 8 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
