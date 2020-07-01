The jump in COVID-19 cases in other states has caused concern for those who responded to the Herald-Standard’s latest poll.
We asked readers to weigh in on the question, “As COVID-19 cases begin to rise again dramatically across the country, are you worried the same will happen in our area?”
About 64% (954 people) of the 1,491 who responded said the increases elsewhere have left them concerned that the same thing could happen here.
Another 451 who answered the poll (30.2%) said they weren’t worried, while 86 people (5.8%) said they were unsure.
This week, at least 16 states have either paused or rolled back their reopening plans.
In Pennsylvania, where daily new case counts have remained below 1,000 since May 10, Allegheny County has seen a spike.
That prompted county officials to order a stop to on-site consumption of alcohol in bars and restaurants, starting Tuesday.
Closer to home, Fayette and Greene counties have also reported new cases – though far fewer than Allegheny.
When Fayette moved into the yellow phase on May 15, 87 cases were reported. That number stood at 95 on June 5, when the county transitioned to green.
As of Wednesday, there were 117 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases.
Greene County has seen even fewer new cases.
The county, which transitioned phases at the same time as Fayette, had 27 cases when it transitioned to both yellow and green. As of Wednesday, there were 41 probable or confirmed cases reported.
