The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) decided last week that school districts can proceed with fall sports, albeit with a modified schedule.
In answer to a Herald-Standard poll question, a majority of respondents felt the association should delay or cancel play.
Of the 954 who responded, 599 (62.8%) answered “yes” to the question “Do you think the PIAA should postpone or cancel the upcoming high school fall sports season?” Another 305 (32%) respondents said “no,” while 50 people said they were unsure.
Under the PIAA plan, districts can use a flexible approach: a regular start, an alternate start or a hybrid start.
Under the regular start, Week 0 of the football season would begin on Friday, Aug. 28. The first play dates for other sports would be Aug. 20 for golf, Aug. 24 for girls tennis, and Sept. 4 for all other fall sports.
Those dates would all be pushed back under the Alternate Start. The first play date for all sports would be Sept. 14, except football, which would begin on Sept. 18.
Under the Hybrid Start school districts could push the beginning of each season back even more, but no later than Oct. 5 unless a request is approved.
The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League, which governs play in local counties, opted to push back the start of the football season to Sept. 10. That reduces the regular season to seven games, and ends it on Oct. 23, one week earlier than normal. Games in weeks 0, 1 and 2 were canceled.
Golf and girls tennis can start competition Aug. 24. The remaining falls sports — boys and girls cross country, field hockey, boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball — begin Sept. 14.
Playoffs are to begin as normal in all sports except in football, which has two potential playoff scenarios that are based upon whether the PIAA has a postseason tournament. The number of playoff qualifiers will be determined by which playoff format is used.
