President Donald Trump has said more than once that children are nearly immune from COVID-19.
In our latest heraldstandard.com poll, we asked readers what they think about his statements.
Of the 1,436 who responded, 903 (62.9%) say they disagree with the president’s statements. Another 451 respondents (31.4%) said they think Trump is right, while 82 people who answered the question (5.7%) say they aren’t sure.
According to a recent report from the American Academy of Pediatrics, at least 338,000 children in the United States have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. On Tuesday, Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 tracker listed 5.4 million cases across the country.
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania’s secretary of health, Dr. Rachel Levine, was asked about the risk of children getting the virus as many prepare to return to the classroom this month.
“The idea that children don’t get COVID-19 is incorrect, and the idea that children can’t get very sick from COVID-19 is incorrect. They can. They tend to get less sick in proportion than seniors do, but they can get very sick,” said Levine, who comes from a background in pediatrics.
Earlier this month, social media sites Facebook and Twitter each removed a post shared by the president or his election campaign account, contending they broke the rules against spreading misinformation about the virus.
Twitter temporarily blocked the campaign from posting until it took down a video clip of Trump saying children are “almost immune” from COVID-19, and Facebook removed a post with the same video from the president’s personal page.
