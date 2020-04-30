As regions across the state wait to see if they’ll partially reopen on May 8, a slim majority of respondents to the Herald-Standard’s weekly poll question think some counties should be open now.
In response to the question, “Do you think Gov. (Tom) Wolf should let businesses in areas with a low number of positive COVID-19 cases reopen now?”, half of the 1,564 respondents (50.6%) said yes.
While 670 (42.8%) said no, 103 people said they were unsure.
Earlier this month, people from the across the state gathered in Harrisburg to protest restrictions, pressuring state officials to reopen businesses and allow people to decide what’s best for themselves.
Leaders of states across the country are grappling with how and when to reopen, prompting debate about whether some areas in the U.S. are moving forward with plans to do so too quickly.
Wolf’s plan for Pennsylvania is a transitional one, implementing red, yellow and green designations.
Using several different factors, including how many new COVID-19 cases are detected, some regions will begin moving from red to yellow on May 8 with aggressive containment factors in place.
Masks will still be required and curbside pickup preferred at retailers, but many yellow-zone businesses will reopen their doors.
Restaurants and bars will still be limited to take out, and certain businesses, including casinos, gyms, spas and theaters, will remain closed until the area transitions to the green phase.
While COVID-19 is present in all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, 40 of them have fewer than 100 cases.
Fayette and Greene counties are among those.
As of Wednesday, 80 Fayette County residents and 26 Greene County residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
Head to www.heraldstandard.com to answer this week’s poll question: “Do you think President Trump should excuse himself from the COVID-19 briefings and let the experts talk?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.