President Donald Trump should step aside and let the experts talk during White House coronavirus briefings, a majority of respondents to the Herald-Standard weekly poll question found.
The question asked, “Do you think President Trump should excuse himself from the COVID-19 briefings and let the experts talk?”
Of the 1,419 people who responded to the poll, 838 – just over 59% – answered “yes, he gives too much misinformation.”
Nearly 39% (553 respondents) said they felt Trump should continue to conduct the briefings, answering “no, he is doing a fine job.”
Twenty-eight people, just under 2%, said they weren’t sure.
The president has conducted dozens of daily briefings, including experts, offering information on how the country is faring and what is being done to combat the coronavirus.
Some have appreciated Trump’s candid nature, while others have been critical of how he’s presented information.
