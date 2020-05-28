As of tomorrow, all but 10 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties will be in the yellow or green phases of reopening.
Our local counties made their way to yellow, a partial reopening, on May 15.
While state and public health officials have continued to recommend that people wear masks, it is no longer required under that designation.
A majority of respondents to the Herald-Standard’s latest poll question, however, said they will continue to don one when they go out.
Of the 1,436 people who answered our weekly question, 964 (about 67%) said they would carry on with the practice.
Nearly 28%, 397 who responded, said they would stop wearing the nose and mouth covering, while 75 people (about 5%) said they weren’t sure.
Masking, public health officials have said, isn’t about protecting yourself. Instead, wearing the covering protects others around you should you have COVID-19, but not know it.
Symptoms of the airborne virus can take up to two weeks to show up, and some may show no symptoms at all. Either way, the coronavirus can continue to be transmitted.
Tomorrow, 17 counties will transition into the green phase. It will be a full reopening, including recreational facilities, hair and nail salons, and in-person service at restaurants and bars.
None of the Southwestern Pennsylvania counties are included; however, some places of worship are beginning to open their doors to in-person services with social distancing and other restrictions in place. Many voluntarily shuttered as far back as mid-March, offering online worship.
Head to www.heraldstandard.com to answer our latest poll question, “Do you think places of worship are essential and gatherings should be allowed?”
