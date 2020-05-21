Fayette and other local counties may have moved from red to yellow, but that hasn’t diminished COVID-19 concerns.
In response to our weekly poll question, asking if residents were worried about a spike in cases during the reopening, nearly 60% indicated they were “very worried.”
That worked out to 656 of the 1,094 who answered the online question.
Results showed 378 people – 34.5% – answered they weren’t worried at all.
Sixty respondents said they weren’t sure if they were concerned about a spike.
The state shifted 13 counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania to from red to yellow on Friday, May 13 as part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s three-phased reopening plan.
The yellow phase is an intermediary one, where stay-at-home orders cease, restrictions are relaxed and many retail businesses are reopened. While masking has been strongly encouraged, it is no longer mandatory in yellow-zoned counties. Gatherings can include up to 25 people, but social distancing is still recommended.
Forty-nine of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties will be in the yellow phase as of tomorrow, when 12 more counties partially reopen.
The remaining counties are still in the red phase, with stay-at-home orders and closures of nonlife-sustaining businesses.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has said officials are working out what criteria are necessary to begin shifting counties into the green phase.
Levine has also said officials are keeping a close watch on the partially reopened counties to ensure that there is not an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Should there be a steep spike, areas risk a renewed stay-at-home order and other closures.
We have another question for you on our website about our new normal in the yellow zone. Head to www.heraldstandard.com to answer, “Masks are strongly recommended but not required in yellow zones. Will you continue to wear one?”
