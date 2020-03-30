According to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, the novel coronavirus COVID-19 caused 35,019 deaths worldwide, with 740,157 total cases in the world as of Monday morning.
The United States had 143,055 cases, more than any other country, and over the weekend, the death toll surpassed 2,000, doubling in a two-day span.
But more than one out of every six of our readers believe that officials have overreacted to COVID-19.
We asked our readers whether they believe the coronavirus to be as dangerous as officials are indicating. Of the 1,950 who responded, 1,327 (76.8%) said, “Yes, I’m staying home,” while 329 (16.9%) said, “No, overreacting.” “Unsure” was the response for 123 respondents (6.3%).
A recent survey of infectious disease modeling expert predictions published by Dr. Thomas McAndrew, postdoctoral fellow of biostatistics at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, yielded a consensus that COVID-19 would be responsible for around 195,000 deaths in the U.S. by the end of 2020.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said Sunday that COVID-19 could cause between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths in the U.S. with millions of cases. On Sunday, President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines through April 30.
Governors throughout the U.S. have issued stay-at-home orders, shutting down restaurants and bars and pushing back primary election dates. As of Saturday, there were statewide stay-at-home orders in 26 states. Pennsylvania is not among them, as Gov. Tom Wolf has taken a county-by-county approach to stay-at-home orders, issuing such directives in areas where case counts have risen.
