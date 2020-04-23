With millions asked to stay at home, streaming services are having their moment in a lot of areas.
Not so much, however, in Fayette County.
The vast majority of respondents to the Herald-Standard poll asking how many signed up for a streaming service said they hadn’t.
Of the 610 who answered the online question, 501 – 82.1% – said they weren’t signing up to “quaranstream.”
Just over 10%, 64 respondents, said they signed up for a service, while another 45 said they simply don’t watch television.
Dozens of streaming services started offering extended free trials last month in an effort to bring in new viewers and fill the entertainment gap.
And according to a Nielsen analysis, many across the country spent a significantly higher number of hours using services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime to provide in-home entertainment.
In the first three weeks of March 2020, the number of minutes streamed in the U.S. was up by 400 billion (yes, billion) as compared to the same time period in 2019.
That marked an 85% increase.
As governors across the country begin to slowly reopen their states, it’s likely those numbers will go down. This week, Pennsylvania officials said the state’s opening will be measured and methodical, with regional re-openings based on case data and other criteria.
Our new poll question wants your opinion on that.
Head to www.heraldstandard.com to answer this week’s question: Do you think Gov. Wolf should let businesses in areas with a low number of positive COVID-19 cases reopen now?
