The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to climb daily by tens of thousands in the U.S. since the nation’s first case was confirmed 11 weeks ago.
In the interim, the federal government has heard both praise and criticism from various factions for its response in handling the pandemic, the death toll from which has exceeded 9,600 in the U.S. as of Monday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
Our readers are split on the government’s reaction to COVID-19.
We asked our readers whether they were satisfied with the federal government’s response to the coronavirus. Of the 1,801 who responded, 884 (49.1%) said, “Yes, doing the best it can,” while 875 (48.6%) said, “No, could have been handled better.” “Unsure” was the response for 42 respondents (2.3%).
Critics of President Donald Trump and his administration have said he did not handle the situation with enough earnestness at its outset.
The Trump administration reportedly learned about the viral outbreak in early January, more than two weeks before the U.S. saw its first confirmed case of the virus.
President Trump at the end of January shut down travel from China, where the virus first appeared in November, but allowed Americans to return with incomplete screening. He continued to downplay the virus, despite a growing number of domestic cases, until mid-March, when he declared a national emergency and began backpedaling by stating he always felt the viral threat was real.
Supporters have noted that the Trump administration quickly implemented a travel ban with China, fast-tracked the use of testing kits and set up a Coronavirus Task Force to combat the outbreak, all several weeks before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.
Head to www.heraldstandard.com to vote on this week’s poll question, “Do you think people should be taking the stay-at-home order more seriously?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.