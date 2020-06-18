When Gov. Tom Wolf ordered restaurants to shift to take-out or delivery only, they took a big financial hit.
On June 5, things started on the path back to normal when Fayette and surrounding counties moved into the so-called green phase of reopening.
In that phase, restaurants were again allowed to have dine-in services.
It was a giant step toward economic recovery: friends could gather for morning coffee and breakfast; a lunch hour could again be spent dining out of the office; and families or friends could go out to dinner again.
The rules in place for dine-in restaurants are many, developed by health experts to minimize risk for exposure to COVID-19.
A majority of those who responded to our Herald-Standard poll question, however, seem wary.
In answer to our question, “Do you plan on dining in at a restaurant any time soon?”, 570 of 1,111 respondents (51.3%) said no.
Another 471 who answered (42.4%) said they would eat at a restaurant, while 70 respondents (6.3%) said they weren’t sure.
Since its first COVID-19 case was reported on March 22, Fayette County’s case numbers have remained low. As of Wednesday, there were 98 cases of the virus reported by the state Department of Health.
County residents have also seen little increase in virus cases since the area began transitioning through the phases of reopening.
Between the time Fayette County entered the first phase of reopening on May 15 and when it entered the green phase June 5, 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported.
