The majority of respondents to the Herald-Standard’s weekly poll question have made their feelings clear: too many people are still going out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly 88% of the 1,521 people who answered our weekly poll question, “Do you think people should be taking the stay-at-home order more seriously?” said too many people were still out and about.
Gov. Tom Wolf initially signed piecemeal orders for counties that were hit hard by coronavirus cases. On April 1, he expanded the stay-at-home order to the entire state, asking all Pennsylvanians to avoid unnecessary trips out as another way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Not all respondents, however, believe the measure was necessary. Almost 10% — 146 people – indicated they believed Wolf overreacted when he issued the statewide stay-at-home order.
Forty-two respondents were unsure if people should be taking the order more seriously.
The first case of COVID-19 in Fayette County was reported on March 22. Since then, the county’s case count has risen to 58. One county resident has died from the virus.
While the number of cases and deaths across the state have also continued to rise, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the increases in the number of new cases has started to level off. Wolf, earlier this week, said he is working with governors from neighboring states to put together a plan to reopen the economy and relax stay-at-home orders when the coronavirus threat begins to subside.
