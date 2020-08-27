Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park is drawing inspiration from the pandemic to incorporate "safe scaring" into the 2020 season for a September reopening with double last year's attractions.
The socially distant scare season will meld sanitation with scares, including the hiring of a new "Cleanup Crew" at the Uniontown park and a "Corn-tine" corn maze. The cleaning crew will be decked out in theatrical Hazmat suits and remain in character. In between their cleaning and sanitizing duties, they will be silently stalking the park's visitors. The park's first corn maze will be haunted by mutated victims of a pesticide accident looking for their next meal.
"This has been a difficult year for many of us in the entertainment business," said Aidan Finnegan, the event's marketing director. "It’s so disheartening to hear of all the local county fairs around here having to cancel because of health concerns. The events are summer traditions for so many, but we’ve taken a pledge to restore some normalcy to the area this Fall."
Finnegan was born and raised in New York, which was an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. He heard first-hand accounts from family and friends detailing the effects of the coronavirus in his hometown.
The Haunted Hills Estate production crew has been reviewing the most up-to-date recommendations to incorporate precautions into the Scream Park. The actors will stay farther away from visitors, but will use new technology at "scare spots." The scare spots involve technology used at some of the largest haunted attractions in the country to accentuate the actor's movements with "massive sound and audio effects," Finnegan said.
"It’s an incredible marriage of live-action and technology, and the fact that it’s helping us safely operate is the icing on the cake," he said.
Before entering the ticket booth, park visitors will have their temperatures taken. Park staff have added a metal detector to the entrance, and an expended security team will monitor visitor's behavior.
"After so many events have been canceled this year, I am happy we have reconstructed our haunt to comply with guidelines to keep both our customers and staff safe while providing our customers with a good time," said Jessica Wymard, the venue’s director of operations. "Our actors have always been super committed to their roles, and that stands true this year as we are all adjusting to wearing masks and distancing while scaring. They are all committed to providing a terrifyingly good time while being safe, and it has been so nice to see our team working together to be able to open and provide the entertainment we are known for."
The Scream Park has also expanded to include six haunted attractions. They include an expanded Midway Area with new Midway Games, Killer Clowns, "Corn-Tine," new Giant Animatronic Monsters, real remnants of a defunct carnival, and axe throwing on most nights.
"We’ve really pulled out all the stops this year. If you’re going to come to the Scream Park, this is the year to see it," Finnegan said.
Haunted Hills Estate was previously recognized by the Travel Channel in its "Top 10 Scariest Christmas Haunts in the Country" for the Scream Park's Haunted Christmas event. Their Valentine's Weekend in February opened to "rave reviews," Finnegan said.
The Scream Park will open Sept. 11 for First Responder’s Night, where first responders will receive a 50% discount. The park will then be opened on weekends through Nov. 7.
Visit www.hauntedhillsestate.com for tickets and more information.
