If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
Never has that saying been more accurate than for Alison Blair, who was crowned Miss Rain Day during the 42nd annual Miss Rain Day Scholarship Pageant on Sunday.
Blair, the 18-year-old daughter of Laurie and Mike Blair of Waynesburg, competed for the crown in 2016, and also in 2018, when she was named first runner-up. The third time was the charm.
“It has been a dream of mine, ever since I was a little girl, to be crowned Miss Rain Day,” she said. “I remember being much younger and wearing my Mom’s old prom gowns and pretending to have won the crown. Now that it’s happened, I couldn’t be happier.”
She said she always looked up to Miss Rain Day as a positive role model.
“I always believed that being Miss Rain Day is more than just getting the crown and title, it’s about accepting the responsibility to be a positive presence for young girls who may also be dreaming of winning one day,” she said. “I always admired the previous winners for setting a great example of what it means to be Miss Rain Day, and I fully intend to do the same.
“As children and young ladies, our paths aren’t always easy to take, so I believe it’s important to never give up your dreams, always remember to try your best, and help others when we can,” she added.
As for this year’s lead-up to the pageant, Blair admits that COVID-19 definitely created challenges for the contestants.
“We had to be very flexible with changes, mandates and orders from CDC and the state,” she said. “We might not have as many opportunities to spend time together as contestants were able to in the past, but we all bonded through the challenges.”
Blair said she and the five other contestants, as well as 2019 Miss Rain Day Katie Swauger, bonded through working together as a team at the Xscape Room in Morgantown, West Virginia, and while helping Swauger with her community service project at the Corner Cupboard Food Bank.
“This project was important, and it was great to be volunteering at the county fairgrounds to help the food bank,” said Blair, who served as a volunteer there for two years.
As for the pageant itself, Blair admitted that the experience was unique this year, as the contestants were interviewed and performed in an empty auditorium at Carmichaels Area High School.
“It was really strange to perform in front of no audience, but we all made the best of it,” she said. “It’s so much better to have a live audience, to feed off their energy and enthusiasm. Each of us was only allowed to have two people come in and watch, so my Mom was there, which made me so happy … my Dad couldn’t make it, so some of my friends switched in and out of the other seat.”
When Blair was announced as Miss Rain Day, her first emotions she felt were shock, then excitement.
“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “And then I saw my Mom sitting there, she was in tears, so happy. It was such an amazing feeling. All I could think about was how hard I worked up to that moment. And it was such a busy night, but all the work was well worth it.”
Blair certainly had a busy night Sunday, In addition to receiving the coveted crown, she also won the Scholastic Achievement Award, the Top Interview Award, Top Evening Gown, Top Sportswear and the Miss Photogenic Award.
She said since she was crowned Miss Rain Day she has received nonstop social media messages, phone calls, and texts from many people, all offering compliments and congratulations.
Although the virtual pageant was a different experience, Blair said she hopes that streaming the event online continues in the future.
“The pageant was streamed in two parts online, and there were over 5,100 viewers who watched the first part and 2,500 who watched the second half, which is incredible,” she said. There were viewers from many different states and cities – Florida, Georgia, South Carolina. It was a huge audience. I’d love to see the pageant continue to be presented online as well as in front of a live audience.”
Blair, who will be a freshman this fall at the York College of Pennsylvania where she will major in nuclear medicine technology, said she is looking forward to representing Rain Day and Greene County during her yearlong reign.
“As Miss Rain Day, I will attend and participate in as many events as I possibly can to represent this title,” she said. “With the virus, however, it’s unclear right now when and how many that will be. I hope I’m given opportunities to do that because I’m very proud of my accomplishment.”
She thanked her parents for being a tremendous support system for her, as well as Moschetta’s Performing Arts Center for encouraging her to dance.
Finally, she encourages all young ladies to experience the Miss Rain Day Scholarship Pageant.
“Being a contestant has been an incredible experience for me,” she said. “It offers great opportunities in so many things … making lifelong friends and memories, winning scholarships, helping others through community service, improving self-confidence, becoming a better person. And again, it gives you the chance to show the next generation how to reach for their dreams, no matter what obstacles come their way.”
