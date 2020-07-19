Some local restaurants were experiencing a significant increase in customer traffic before they were forced to make quick changes to accommodate for new COVID-19 regulations imposed last week in response to a surge in cases.
“We were rocking and rolling. We really were. It was almost heartbreaking yesterday when we got the news,” said Rizz’s Owner Ben Venick Thursday. “Everything was going so good, and it was just like, boom! Here we go again.”
Restaurants had only a few hours to implement enforcement efforts announced by Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday and mandated Thursday, including dropping indoor seating capacity from 50% to 25% and banning seating at bar areas.
On Friday, Wolf called on the federal government to take action to help restaurants, urging Congress to pass the Real Economic Support That Acknowledges Unique Restaurant Assistance Needed to Survive (RESTAURANTS) Act. The bill would provide $120 billion in grants to help independent restaurants cover the difference between 2019 revenues and projected 2020 revenues.
“Our nation’s independent local restaurants have been especially harmed by this pandemic and they need federal help,” Wolf said. “These small businesses are an important part of every community. They serve as places that help to unite us and are an important economic driver in local communities that create thousands of jobs that working families rely on. The RESTAURANTS Act is a critical step to help many of these small businesses and save jobs from the diner to the farm.”
Patricia Caporella Filak, owner of Caporella’s Italian Ristorante, said they were “pleasantly surprised” by business after the region entered the green phase in early June.
“It affected us, even at the 50%, but now that it’s down to 25%, it’s a whole new ball game,” she said.
Their large parties have taken some of the biggest hits. She said some had rescheduled events like graduation parties, baby showers and wedding showers, expecting the pandemic would be waning in a few months. Now, they are now forced to cancel or cut their guest lists.
“That’s hard, because when somebody has a graduation party, they want to invite all their family and friends,” she said, and added, “This happened so quickly.”
The restaurant found a rhythm in the weeks after the region entered the green phase, when indoor dining with social distancing was permitted again. She said they expected the next step would be operating at full capacity.
“We just get into a nice pattern of what we’re doing, and now we’re regressing,” she said. “There seems to be no end in sight here. Now, we’re going backwards.”
She said some of their customers enjoy eating meals at the bar, or having a drink before they are seated at a table, which is no longer permitted. Many customers planned for cookie tables or other buffet-style items for events, which is not permitted by the coronavirus mandates. Caporella Filak wants customers to understand that all the regulations are mandated by the government and enforceable.
“We want to keep people safe. We’re concerned, too. We’re concerned about our customers, our employees. We want to keep everyone safe,” she said.
Large chain restaurants, like Texas Roadhouse, are implementing new efforts like digital menus. Guests receive a text notification when their table is ready, view the menu and pay on their phones.
“The health and safety of our guests and Roadies (employees) is and always will be our top priority,” says Texas Roadhouse Vice President of Communications Travis Doster in a press release. “Our new touchless menus enable our guests and servers to limit touch points. With the guidance of the CDC and other public health officials, we have enhanced the frequency and scope of our sanitizing procedures to maintain our already high standards.”
Venick said his outdoor seating and high-traffic takeout has given his business a boost. His sales were up between 2019 and 2020, and, after laying off his staff at the beginning of the pandemic, he was able to hire three new people.
“I’m keeping everyone on,” he said. “We just have to adapt and hope for the best.”
