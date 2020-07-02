On Thursday, the state Department of Health reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since May 22 – 832.
Twenty-eight percent of the increase came from Allegheny County’s 233-case uptick alone. But combined with the increases reported Thursday in Fayette (10 cases), Washington (14) and Westmoreland (36) counties, new cases in the four counties account for a hair over 35% of the state’s new cases.
“Our latest data shows that the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing across the state,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently.”
Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf stressed continued vigilance in light of the July 4 holiday, encouraging people to avoid large gatherings and wear a mask in public settings.
Both also emphasized the Wednesday order requiring all Pennsylvanians to wear masks when they leave their homes.
“We have seen evidence that indicates Pennsylvania’s recent case increases can be traced to settings where people were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing,” Wolf said. “This can lead to more and more cases in our state. We have made such tremendous progress, let’s not let that progress go to waste, risking lives and livelihoods.”
Fayette County’s case total stands at 127 (122 confirmed, five probable). Washington County has 231 confirmed and 13 probable cases, while Westmoreland County has 685 confirmed and 26 probable cases.
Greene County, meanwhile, has maintained 41 cases, all but two confirmed, since Monday.
The Wednesday masking order mandates that facial coverings must be worn when someone is:
n Outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet from individuals who are not members of their household;
n In any indoor location where members of the public are generally permitted;
n Waiting for, riding on, driving, or operating public transportation or paratransit or while in a taxi, private car service or ride-sharing vehicle;
n Obtaining services from the health care sector in settings including, but not limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank; or
n Engaged in work, whether at the workplace or performing work off-site, when interacting in-person with any member of the public, working in any space visited by members of the public, working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others, working in or walking through common areas, or in any room or enclosed area where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or residence, are present when unable to physically distance.
