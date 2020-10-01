A woman who cares for eight children gently touched a multicolored blanket at Honey Helping Hand’s recent clothing giveaway.
Her youngest, a 6-year-old girl, had a similar blanket, but only a piece of it was left after a fire.
“This right here gave me a whole feeling,” she told Edna “Honey” Brown. “God bless you.”
Honeys Helping Hand holds food giveaways twice a week at Bierer Wood Acres in South Union Township. Brown founded the organization in 2018. Before the pandemic, they would hold indoor community events along with their clothing giveaways. Wednesday, they moved the giveaway outside. People in need perused through 13 tables and racks of clothing donated by community members and organizations. Among the donations was winter clothing for children, a sparkly unicorn backpack with a horn, and clothes for men, women and children.
Brown said it is common for people to say they need something specific they can’t afford themselves. At a recent food distribution, she said a young man told her he just got a new job and needed work boots. She had a pair among the donations and gave them to him.
“I just give it to God. That’s what I’ve got to do. I said, ‘You brought me out here. You’ve got to give me the stuff,’ and he does,” Brown said.
Community members donated many of the clothes, which arrived clean and folded. Fayette County Children & Youth Services donated boxes of new children’s pullovers, she said, and the East End United Community Center regularly supports them, along with others. A local couple recently donated a freezer for their food drives, and others donated shelves and 200 children’s face masks. Local grocers like Mill Street Merchants regularly donate food, along with the Bruderhof of Farmington, and local food distributors including Bimbo Bakeries and Yum Yum’s Bagel Cafe.
“We’ve all been blessed. We try to bless the community,” she said.
Brown said she is grateful to the housing authority for allowing her to regularly distribute donations onsite. She said she has seen an increase in need during the pandemic. She and her volunteers pack at least 70 boxes for each food distribution. On Monday, she said they ran out.
“That’s heartbreaking. It is to me,” she said.
The pandemic has modified their distributions, moving the clothing drive outside and making accommodations for social distancing at their giveaways.
“We’re still going to keep what we’re doing, so just keep praying for us,” she said.
She hopes to hold another clothing giveaway before the weather turns colder, and hopes to distribute more cold weather clothing like children’s gloves.
Food distribution is held at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Bierer Wood Acres.
For more information or to volunteer, visit Honeys Helping Hand on Facebook. To donate, make checks out to Edna E. Brown, CC Honeys Helping Hand, PO Box 511, New Salem, PA 15468.
