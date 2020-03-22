One thing is for certain, in times of crisis, Southwestern Pennsylvania steps up.
That was evident early last week when every school district in the Herald-Standard readership area had plans in place within hours to make sure that our school children were going to be fed during the ordered closure period, which was put into place to help stop the spread of COVID-19 that is now a global threat.
We are sure there were many issues on the minds of our school officials when one day they are operating as usual, making plans to oblige by all state mandates and keep schools running efficiently, then suddenly receiving the word that everything must come to a screeching halt.
The math test could wait. Canceling the musical was heartbreaking, but not life-threatening. Plans were foiled, but could be figured out. But one thing our school officials knew couldn’t happen was that food for some of the state’s neediest kids couldn’t just stop.
And as more orders come down from our governor to close up shop as the pandemic creeps into the communities in our readership area, the staffs at our local school districts continue their quest to make sure the children have the nutrition they need every day and none of them are going to bed hungry.
But it didn’t stop there. Soon business owners, uncertain of their own near future, scrambled to help by offering free food to students within our local districts. While Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a close to all non-life-sustaining businesses, restaurants are still able to operate a take-out service. Now strapped with a loss of in-house sales, area restaurant owners put their own financial concerns aside to look out for our students by continuing to offer those meals, and sometimes even delivering them.
Additionally, places such as Connellsville Area Community Ministries (CACM) have teamed up with school districts to ensure that no child falls through the cracks. In an effort to make sure children get food, CACM is offering a delivery service to those children who are unable to make it to one of the sites the Connellsville Area School District has set up for free breakfast and lunch pick up.
Information including locations and times for free meal offerings from both schools and area restaurants is available at the Herald-Standard‘s website, www.heraldstandard.com, under the COVID-19 tab.
It is truly heartwarming to watch our communities respond to the needs of others when we all are uncertain of what is to come. Perhaps there is some hoarding of supplies happening around the area and folks who aren’t heeding the warnings of our state officials, but those tales seem to be but a faint brush stroke in the masterpiece of our current landscape in western Pennsylvania.
In what we all feel is the worst of times, it is also a time of true gratitude.
