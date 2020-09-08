State officials are increasing the indoor dining capacity at restaurants from 25% to 50% starting Monday, Sept. 21.
To increase capacity, Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday, restaurants must commit to complying with public health safety guidelines through a self-certification process.
“While our aggressive and appropriate mitigation efforts have kept case counts low, we must continue to take important steps to protect public health and safety as we head into the fall. At the same time, we must also support the retail food services industry that has struggled throughout this pandemic,” Wolf said. “The self-certification ensures that restaurants can expand indoor operations and commit to all appropriate orders so that employees and customers alike can be confident they are properly protected.”
Citing an “unsettling climb” in COVID-19 cases in mid-July, Wolf rolled back the number of diners allowed indoors, and ordered bars that do not serve food to close.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the occupancy decrease was necessary because of a rise in cases over the summer.
“Now we’re at the point where we feel that we can raise that occupancy limit, but do it in a very safe way,” she said.
Restaurants that self-certify will appear in the Open & Certified Pennsylvania searchable online database of certified restaurants across the state.
Consumers will be able to access that database and find certified businesses in their area, ensuring they can make more informed choices about the food establishments they plan to patronize.
Any restaurant that wishes to increase indoor capacity to 50% must complete the online self-certification process by Oct. 5, which is when enforcement will begin.
Restaurants are not required to self-certify, but those restaurants that don’t must stay at 25% capacity.
John Longstreet, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association said while the return of capacity is appreciated, it won’t restore what’s been lost over the past two months.
“Furthermore, the nearly two-week delay prior to implementation is two more weeks restaurants must struggle to operate under the unsustainable 25% occupancy restriction,” Longstreet said. “Coupled with the continued ban on bar service, meal requirement to purchase alcohol and private events limited to 25 people, the industry is still in a precarious position.”
The PRLA, Longstreet said, continues to advocate for several bills that he said will truly assist the industry in navigating the pandemic while maintaining the safety of both their guests and employees.
Local DOH data updates reported between Monday and Tuesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 714 cases (-1); 13,100 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 150 cases (no change); 3,701 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,150 cases (+8); 21,881 negative tests; 28 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,907 cases (+10); 38,677 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 10,847 cases (+37); 154,206 negative tests; 327 deaths (no change)
Pennsylvania: 140,359 cases (+496); 1,614,717 negative tests; 7,791 deaths (+11)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 18 cases in residents; 16 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 12 facilities; 66 cases in residents; 15 in employees; seven deaths
Westmoreland County: 23 facilities; 205 cases in residents; 64 in employees; 32 deaths
Allegheny County: 102 facilities; 1,300 cases in residents; 411 in employees; 249 deaths
Pennsylvania: 948 facilities; 21,464 cases in residents; 4,615 in employees; 5,242 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
