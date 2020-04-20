The state Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency have developed an online map that tracks COVID-19 cases by zip code across the state.
Available on the coronavirus page of health.pa.gov, the interactive map shows that the majority of Fayette County’s cases – 39 of 67 – are in Uniontown, Connellsville and Hopwood. Of those areas, Uniontown has the highest number of positive cases with 26. Connellsville has seven cases, and Hopwood has six.
In Greene County, seven of the county’s 25 cases are in Carmichaels and six are in Waynesburg, according to the data.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said knowing how many positive cases have been identified in a particular area can be useful, but offered a cautionary message.
“What’s important to remember about this information is that if there are a lower number of confirmed cases in your zip code, it doesn’t mean it is safe to resume your normal activities discontinue social distancing or go out without a mask,” she said on Monday. “We know that everyone who has had COVID-19 has not been able to be tested, especially if they have no symptoms or very mild symptoms. We know that people can have COVID-19 and never develop symptoms. So when you go out to a life-sustaining business or activity. You need to wear a mask.”
Levine also noted masks should be thrown away or washed after every use, and after a mask is removed, the wearer should wash his or her hands.
Asked about whether those who use public transportation should wear masks, Levine said it is strongly advised, but not mandatory – as it now is for customers who go into essential businesses.
“The requirement was to protect the workers in stores, particularly food-related stores … and protect the staff and the employees in life-sustaining businesses,” she said.
Levine reiterated that wearing a mask protects others from exposure from the wearer, should he or she have the virus but not be showing symptoms.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the state grew by 948 between Sunday and Monday, bringing the total to 33,232. Fayette, Greene and Washington counties all saw their case numbers go up by one to 67, 25 and 83 cases respectively.
Westmoreland County’s cases increased by two to 286.
While the DOH has reported 16 deaths in Westmoreland, county Coroner Kenneth Bacha, who is reporting real-time updates, said there were 24 deaths on Monday. Eleven are women, and 13 are men, he reported.
Allegheny County’s number of deaths rose by five to 55, and the case count increased from 1,035 to 1,042.
There have been 1,204 COVID-19 deaths reported in Pennsylvania since the first death was reported last month.
