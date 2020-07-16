A modified version of the Jacktown Fair in Greene County will be held this weekend, with baking, coloring and poster contests included.
Melody Burns, who is coordinating the contests, said COVID-19 has been challenging for fair organizers and it was difficult for the Jacktown Fair directors to find a way to continue the longstanding fair while ensuring the safety of the public.
“With the guidelines in place of only allowing gatherings of 250 people, they tried to come up with ideas to allow the community to be involved as much as possible,” Burns said. “The special baking contests are something that allow that to happen, and the new coloring/poster contests are a way to invite the children to participate as well. It was really important for the directors to have a few classes from the Home and Garden Department, since competitions of those type date back to the fairs from long ago.”
The Wind Ridge event is heading into its 155th year. In June, fair board president Walter “Buck” Burns, said it was important to find a way to hold the event – even if all of the traditional fair attractions weren’t possible.
“This legendary fair has survived pandemics, wars, even the Great Depression during its historic run, so we knew we had to keep it going this summer,” he said. “This is a big event for our county, for our residents. So many people have told us that they don’t take vacations because the fair is their vacation. It means a lot to a lot of people, so, as they say, the show must go on.”
The fair kicks off on Friday with an invitation-only market goat and rabbit show and sale. On Saturday, the entries will be accepted for baking and art contests from 3 to 6 p.m. and vacation bible school night will be held at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, a worship service will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a catered church picnic and music.
Baking contests include angel food cake, apple pie and chocolate cake.
“Baking a cake is a very rewarding area of home cookery,” Burns said. “There are two main types of cakes, butter and foam (egg-leavened). Angel food is the classic example of a foam cake. The cake is 100% fat free and, because of the eggs, is a good source of the highest quality protein, as well as a source of choline, which is essential to memory and brain development.”
A PA Preferred junior baking contest for cookies, brownies and bars will be held for younger contestants.
The goal of this contest, Burns explained, is to encourage young people across the state to participate in Pennsylvania’s agricultural fairs by showcasing Pennsylvania grown and produced products in their contest entries.
A contest participant must be an individual amateur baker age 8 through and including 18 years old and a resident of Pennsylvania. The cookies, brownies or bars entry must include two PA Preferred ingredients. A comprehensive list of products is available at papreferred.com.
The fair is also sponsoring a coloring contest for children ages 6 and up. The coloring page is available on the Jacktown Fair Facebook page and online at jacktownfair.org. One entry is allowed per child.
A poster contest is available for ages 7-10, 11-14 and 15-18. The theme for poster contest is “Why I Love the Jacktown Fair.” This title must appear on the poster.
Each entry must be done on a 22-by-28 piece of poster board, and entries will be judged on neatness, use of colors and creativity. Only one entry will be permitted per person, and Burns asks entrants for the poster and coloring contests include their print their name, age, address and phone number on the back of the entry.
No names are to appear on the front of the poster.
For more information about any of these contests being presented by the Jacktown Fair, contact Burns at 724-428-3617 or visit jacktownfair.org for contest rules and prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.