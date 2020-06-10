Lady Luck Casino at Nemacolin is opening its doors Friday, joining other area casinos that have welcomed patrons for the first time since mid-March.
Gary Hendricks, vice president and general manager of Lady Luck, said doors will open at 10 a.m.
“For the health and safety of our patrons and our employees, we’ve made some changes, but we’re still the same great Lady Luck Casino you love,” Hendricks said.
He said all employees and guests will undergo a temperature check upon entry to the casino, which will be open at 50% capacity, per state guidelines.
Hedricks said hand sanitizing stations will be set up, and sanitizer wipes will be available at slot machines.
Guests will be given masks, which they must wear while inside, he said. Employees will also be masked.
“We’ve worked with the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission to make sure we’re ready to return to the excitement,” said Henricks.
He noted a “green shirt clean team” will frequently sanitize areas of the casino.
In conjunction with the state’s gaming control board, all casinos were required to develop plans for reopening. Other precautions being taken at Lady Luck include:
n Floor markings for areas in which lines may be formed, to ensure patrons are 6 feet apart
n Employees receiving training on COVID-19 protocols, including proper use and disposal of personal protective equipment and recognition of virus symptoms.
Lady Luck has nearly 600 gaming machines and 27 tables.
The casino joins The Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington County and The Rivers in Allegheny County, which both reopened earlier this week.
